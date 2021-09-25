Estás leyendo: El cono del volcán en erupción de La Palma se rompe por la parte suroeste y desata una colada enorme

Hay más de 6.000 evacuados en La Palma por la erupción volcánica de Cumbre Vieja.

Vista de la erupción en el Volcán Cumbre Vieja de La Palma. Un nuevo foco de emisión se ha abierto este sábado por la mañana en el volcán de La Palma, ha informado el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan) en su cuenta de Twitter.
Vista de la erupción en el Volcán Cumbre Vieja de La Palma. Un nuevo foco de emisión se ha abierto este sábado por la mañana en el volcán de La Palma, ha informado el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan) en su cuenta de Twitter. EFE/ Miguel Calero

El cono del volcán Cumbre Vieja, de la isla de La Palma, se ha roto y deja "una colada enorme" en dirección hacia el mar, según ha constatado el Instituto Geológico y Minero de España (IGME) gracias a las imágenes de los drones. Las autoridades han asegurado que son sucesos previsibles en esta situación.

"Se ha roto por la parte suoroeste, y deja una colada enorme de bloques muy grandes desplazándose por la ladera en dirección hacia el mar", explica el geólogo Carlos Lorenzo mientras se dirige a la reunión del comité director del Plan de Emergencia Volcánica de canarias (PEVOLCA).

Este anuncio se produce poco después de que se abriera una nueva eruptiva en La Palma. En total ya son siete las bocas activas del volcán y 6.000 las personas evacuadas de sus hogares por seguridad, según el recuento del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional. Las poblaciones de Tajuya, Tacande de Arriba y Tacande de Abajo son las más afectadas. Además, el aeropuerto de la isla sigue cerrado por la acumulación de ceniza.

El Cabildo de La Palma ha anunciado que las autoridades han permitido el acceso para que los vecinos de la zona de Todoque puedan acercarse a recoger pertenencias.

La lava, que ha recorrido unos 3.100 metros y la separan aproximadamente 2.100 del mar, ahora está a más temperatura y por tanto es más fluida porque proviene de partes más internas de la caldera volcánica, según ha explicado el director técnico del Plan Especial de Protección Civil y Atención de Emergencias por Riesgo Volcánico (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende.

La nueva lava avanzaba primero a unos 80 metros por hora, pero al alejarse del foco emisor se ralentiza y quizás ahora se deslice a unos 30 metros por hora, según cálculos aproximados.

La columna de gases alcanza hasta los 5.000 metros de altura según el Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) de Toulouse y se constata llegada de cenizas finas a La Gomera.

Mientras, en el resto de aeropuertos de las islas Canarias se opera con normalidad y el gestor aeroportuario recomienda que si se va a viajar se consulte el estado del vuelo con la aerolínea por su hubiera algún tipo de retraso o cancelación.

