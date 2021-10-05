Estás leyendo: El Constitucional avala por unanimidad la vigencia de la euroorden contra Puigdemont

El Constitucional avala por unanimidad la vigencia de la euroorden contra Puigdemont

El tribunal desestima los recursos del expresidente catalán y los exconsellers Antoni Comín, Clara Ponsatí y Lluís Puig.

Carles Puigdemont
Carles Puigdemont en rueda de prensa. Reuters

madrid

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha avalado por unanimidad la vigencia de las órdenes de detención nacionales, europeas e internacionales dictadas por el Supremo contra el expresident de Cataluña, Carles Puigdemont, huido de la justicia española desde octubre de 2017.

Fuentes del tribunal de garantías informan de que el Pleno ha acordado en un auto que desestima los recursos de Puigdemont y los exconsellers Antoni Comín, Clara Ponsatí y Lluís Puig contra las resoluciones del Supremo que acordaron emitir las órdenes de detención.

