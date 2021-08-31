Estás leyendo: Los contagios en Catalunya caen por debajo de los 1000 por primera vez durante la quinta ola

Los contagios en Catalunya caen por debajo de los 1000 por primera vez durante la quinta ola

Según el Departament de Salut, el número de casos positivos se reduce hasta los 966 por día, la mitad de los que había hace dos semanas.

Vacunación Catalunya
Centenares de personas hacen cola en el Hospital de Sant Pau de Barcelona para vacunarse contra la covid. Marta Pérez / EFE

En Catalunya la quinta ola ha hecho que durante dos meses, desde el 20 de junio, el número de contagios no bajase del millar. Al descenso de casos le acompaña una mejora en el resto de indicadores epidémicos como el número de hospitalizados y de fallecidos.

El Departament de Salut ha actualizado los datos sobre contagios que cifran 6.768 en la última semana, con una media de 966 casos positivos por día, lo que supone una reducción de la mitad del número de contagiados en los últimos 15 días. Así, la tasa de casos confirmados por cada 100.000 habitantes baja hasta los 86,90.

La presión hospitalaria continúa en descenso con 200 personas menos ingresadas y un total de 1.141, de las cuales se encuentran en la UCI 385. Al mismo tiempo también decrece el número de fallecidos hasta situarse en 103.

