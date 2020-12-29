Estás leyendo: Los contagios siguen creciendo: Sanidad notifica 14.089 nuevos casos y 320 fallecidos, mientras la incidencia aumenta

La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 255, frente a 236 el martes pasado y 246 este lunes.

Imagen de archivo de un trabajador sanitario con una muestra de un test de coronavirus. EFE / Mariscal

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 14.089 nuevos casos de covid, 7.848 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Esto supone un ascenso con respecto a los 10.654 del mismo día de la semana anterior.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 1.893.502 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 255, frente a 236 el martes pasado y 246 este lunes. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado con un total de 120.176 positivos.

En el informe de este martes se han añadido 320 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 298 este lunes y 260 el martes pasado. Hasta 50.442 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 554 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 12.032 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España y 2.005 en UCI . En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.340 ingresos (1.135 ayer) y 1.207 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 9,94 por ciento y en las UCI en el 21,05 por ciento.

