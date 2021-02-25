Estás leyendo: Febrero ya es el mes con más fallecidos registrados desde la primera ola

Personal sanitario realiza test de cribado masivo a la población de la localidad cordobesa de Montilla.
Personal sanitario realiza test de cribado masivo a la población de la localidad cordobesa de Montilla. Salas / Archivo/EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado 9.568 nuevos casos y 345 fallecidos. En total, desde el inicio de la pandemia, se han infectado en España 3.180.212 personas confirmadas por test.

La incidencia acumulada continúa a la baja con 206,05 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días.

