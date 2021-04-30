Estás leyendo: La incidencia baja levemente a 229 casos tras una semana de descenso

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 9.135 nuevos contagios de covid-19 y 136 muertes.

Una trabajadora sanitaria realiza un test de antígenos a una taxista de la Comunidad de Madrid, en Madrid, (España), a 5 de marzo de 2021. EP

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 9.135 nuevos casos de covid-19, 4.710 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 11.731 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.524.077 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 229,20, frente a 230,07 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 108.755 positivos.

En el informe de este viernes se han añadido 136 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 95 el viernes pasado. Hasta 78.216 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 265 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 9.668 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 2.308 en UCI en comparación con los 2.320 de este jueves.

En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.057 ingresos (1.030 ayer) y 1.107 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,69%y en las UCI en el 22,92%.

