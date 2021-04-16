Estás leyendo: La incidencia continúa creciendo y sube once puntos hasta los 213 casos

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 10.598 nuevos contagios y 99 muertes por covid-19.

Una enfermera de la UCI del Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra atiende a un paciente ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos. Jesús Diges / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 10.598 nuevos casos de covid-19, 5.091 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son ligeramente inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 10.875 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.407.283 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 213,05, frente a 202,72 este jueves. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 101.096 positivos.

Los datos Sanidad reflejan una preocupante evolución de la pandemia de covid en Andalucía (241), Aragón (245), Madrid (372), Navarra (443,4) y Euskadi (375), cuya incidencia rozando o en riesgo extremo por coronavirus, llegando a superar los 250 casos. 

En el informe de este viernes se han añadido 99 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 149 el viernes pasado. Hasta 76.981 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. 

En la última semana han fallecido 285 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España: 30 en Andalucía, 16 en Aragón, cinco en Asturias, uno en Balears, 13 en Canarias, cinco en Cantabria, 29 en Castilla-La Mancha, 20 en Castilla y León, 17 en Catalunya, uno en Ceuta, cinco en el País Valencià, 13 en Extremadura, seis en Galicia, 84 en Madrid, dos en Melilla, cuatro en Murcia, 11 en Navarra, 22 en Euskadi y uno en La Rioja.

La ocupación de las UCI sube cuatro décimas, con 2.180 pacientes (37 más), lo que genera una presión del 21,7%, mientras que la hospitalaria se mantiene en el 7,7%, con 9.788 enfermos de covid en planta (63 más que el jueves).

Desde el pasado 1 de abril, fecha de inicio de la Semana Santa, ha habido 115.889 nuevos contagios, la presión en las UCI  ha pasado del 18,4 % al 21,7 %, y la incidencia acumulada por cada 100.000 habitantes en 14 días ha aumentado en 58 puntos.

