Estas cifras son superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 10.630 positivos.

Un sanitario trabaja en una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI). Javier Belver/Archivo / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este lunes al Ministerio de Sanidad 22.744 nuevos casos de covid-19 durante el fin de semana, 2.212 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 10.630 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.370.256 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 199,00, frente a 182,09 el viernes. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 94.426 positivos.

En el informe de este lunes se han añadido 197 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 85 el lunes pasado. Hasta 76.525 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 248 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 10.246 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (9.359 el viernes) y 2.163 en UCI (2.050 el viernes). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 894 ingresos (1.133 el viernes) y 404 altas (1.060 el viernes). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 8,19 por ciento (7,48% el viernes) y en las UCI en el 21,57 por ciento (20,48% el viernes).

