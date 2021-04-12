MADRID
Sanidad insiste en que "todas las vacunas son seguras y eficaces y cuentan con el aval de la Agencia Europea del Medicamento" mientras la ministra Carolina Darias pide "la máxima confianza" en el proceso de inmunización y en las decisiones de los especialistas. En clave política, continúa la precampaña a las elecciones en la Comunidad de Madrid del 4 de mayo después de que la Justicia haya tumbado la candidatura del ex de Ciudadanos Toni Cantó en la lista del PP.
-
Los pubs y comercios ingleses preparan su reapertura tras tres meses cerrados
Después de más de tres meses cerrados por la pandemia, los comercios no esenciales podrán levantar por primera vez sus persianas este lunes en Inglaterra, y los pubs y restaurantes volverán a servir a sus clientes en espacios exteriores. Peluquerías, gimnasios, tiendas de ropa y otros establecimientos interiores han permanecido clausurados desde el pasado 6 de enero, cuando el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, decretó un estricto confinamiento para detener una oleada de infecciones de coronavirus que en su pico máximo llegó a producir más de 80.000 casos diarios. El rápido avance de la vacunación en el Reino Unido y las severas restricciones han llevado a un desplome en la incidencia del virus en las últimas semanas. El número de hospitalizados con covid-19 en el conjunto del Reino Unido ha caído hasta 2.862, frente a los casi 40.000 que se alcanzó en enero.
