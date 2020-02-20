madridActualizado:
El Servicio Vasco de Salud-Osakidetza ha levantado las recomendaciones preventivas en el entorno del vertedero de Zaldibar (Bizkaia) tras la extinción el pasado martes del incendio que afectaba a los residuos y tras constatar un descenso en los niveles de dioxinas y furanos en el aire de la zona.
Esta decisión ha sido adoptada tras conocer este jueves el resultado de los últimos análisis del Centro Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) sobre los niveles de contaminación en la comarca.
El departamento de Salud del Gobierno Vasco recomendó el pasado 14 de febrero a los vecinos de Zaldibar, Ermua y Eibar que no hicieran deporte al aire libre y que no ventilaran sus viviendas ante los altos niveles detectados de dioxinas y furanos.
