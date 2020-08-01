MADRIDActualizado:
El fuego que afectó al municipio de El Casar (Guadalajara), y que se originó en Valdepiélagos (Madrid) ha quedado controlado a las 21.10 horas de este viernes, tal y como informa el Servicio de Prevención y Extinción de Incendios Forestales del Gobierno regional.
En el terreno, aún continúan trabajando 5 medios terrestres y 20 efectivos.
La Unidad Militar de Emergencias, que se desplazó al incendio originado en la frontera entre Guadalajara y Madrid en torno a las 20.00 horas, se ha retirado de la zona tras los trabajos nocturnos, tal y como informa la Dirección General de Protección Ciudadana y Emergencias en su perfil oficial de Twitter.
Debido a la proximidad de las llamas a varios núcleos urbanos tanto de Madrid como de Guadalajara, cerca de mil personas tuvieron que ser desalojadas. Según las primeras estimaciones, podrían haberse visto afectadas más de mil hectáreas, las tres cuartas partes en la provincia guadalajareña.
El incendio se originaba en torno a las 11.30 horas en el municipio madrileño y fue ido progresando con fuerza hasta alcanzar la zona fronteriza con Guadalajara.
El Sistema de Información de Incendios Forestales del Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha ha detallado que este incendio ha sido detectado en El Casar a las 13.26 horas.
"Momentos de incertidumbre"
El teniente alcalde de El Casar y responsable del área de seguridad, Javier Bule, ha descrito que "ha sido una situación muy complicada", en la que se "vivieron momentos de incertidumbre", especialmente cuando el viento hizo "que se intensificaran las llamas y se tuviera que decretar el nivel 2".
"Se vivieron horas de preocupación e incertidumbre, pero finalmente el objetivo se cumplió sobre las 22.00 horas cuando les pudimos decir al millar de personas que desalojamos que podrían dormir en casa", ha afirmado Ciudadanos en nota de prensa.
Además, el teniente alcalde y edil de Cs, ha querido agradecer no solo a los miembros de la corporación que "han prestado su ayuda en la atención de las personas desalojadas" sino también "a todos aquellos que han dedicado sus horas y su esfuerzo a esta lucha contra el fuego, bien sea como voluntarios en el polideportivo, velando por la seguridad de todos, o extinguiendo el incendio".
Finalmente, según Bule, el saldo de este incendio son 900 hectáreas quemadas. Los concejales de la formación naranja Olga Villanueva y Javier Rodríguez también han estado colaborando en tareas de organización del dispositivo de atención a las personas desalojadas en el polideportivo municipal.
