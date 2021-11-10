Prosiguen las negociaciones en Glasgow y las buenas noticias no terminan de llegar. El segundo borrador de la Cumbre del Clima no deja buen sabor de boca, aunque mejora los compromisos del primer proyecto de acuerdo anunciado en la madrugada del lunes. Por primera vez se incluye en un apartado del texto un llamamiento a los países a dejar de financiar el carbón y los combustibles fósiles.

Pese al rechazo y el bloque férreo de países como Australia o Arabia Saudí, finalmente se ha incluido una mención mínima a las energías sucias, después de que los observadores internacionales criticasen el texto del primer borrador por no aludir a esta cuestión. No obstante, esto es sólo un borrador y la alusión a este problema es de tan sólo una línea por lo que no está asegurado que en el documento final que ratifiquen las Parte se mantenga.

En cualquier caso, es la primera vez que se incluye una mención tan explícita a los combustibles fósiles, causa principal del calentamiento del planeta. Ni siquiera el texto del Acuerdo de París hacía referencia a ello, por lo que es un avance sustancial. Los observadores que siguen las negociaciones, por su parte, reconocen que es algo positivo, pero consideran que el texto, tal cual está, es un acuerdo "de mínimos".

