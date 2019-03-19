Público
Cornellà Investigan la desaparición de una mujer en Cornellà

Acudió a realizar un trámite en las oficinas de la Agencia Tributaria de Cornellà. Agentes de los Mossos han encontrado su coche aparcado correctamente cerca de esta zona y sin señales de haber sido forzado.

Janet Jumillas, la mujer desaparecida desde el 15 de marzo en Cornellà. / ALERTA DESAPARECIDO

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la desaparición de Janet, una mujer de 39 años, en Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) que fue vista por última vez el 13 de marzo por sus familiares, que presentaron denuncia formal al día siguiente en comisaría.   

La policía catalana ha explicado que los familiares afirmaron en la denuncia que la mujer tiene dos hijos menores a cargo y que nunca había ocurrido anteriormente que no pasara la noche en casa.   

La mujer se marchó el día de su desaparición a hacer un trámite en las oficinas de la Agencia Tributaria de Cornellà y ya no regresó, y los Mossos encontraron, tras abrir su investigación, el coche de la mujer aparcado correctamente cerca de esta zona y sin señales de haber sido forzado.   

Los investigadores están tomando declaración al entorno de la mujer, tanto familiares como amigos, para poder concretar de qué tipo de desaparición se trata, si voluntaria o involuntaria. 

La Guardia Civil y los Mossos piden a los ciudadanos que contacten con el 062 o el 112 para ofrecer cualquier pista que pueda ayudar a dar con la desaparecida.

