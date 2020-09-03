madrid
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha informado de que entre los meses junio, julio y agosto han llegado a España 146 personas con síntomas de covid-19 "saltándose" los controles.
Simón ha informado de que se ha detectado 364 casos de coronavirus que pudieron llegar a ser infectivos en 276 vuelos. Estos casos han generado 1.859 contactos a los que ha habido que realizar un seguimiento y, de ellos, 1.465 se han distribuido en diferentes comunidades, 263 fueron contactos en un vuelo que llegó a España pero que se fueron a otros países de la Unión Europea y 105 se fueron a países no europeos.
"Desgraciadamente algunos de estos casos consiguieron saltarse los controles y, de acuerdo a la información y fechas de inicio de síntomas que mencionan en sus encuestas, 146 de estos casos pudieron llegar con síntomas a España. Es un número mínimo de los detectados", ha apostillado Simón.
Finalmente, el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias ha informado de que algunas comunidades autónomas han recibido más casos de viajeros infectados, especialmente Madrid (76), Catalunya (39), Comunitat Valenciana (37) y 21 Andalucía.
