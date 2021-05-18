Madrid
Casi un 60% de españoles (59,7%) considera que las medidas contra la pandemia se están afrontando desde el "civismo y la solidaridad" mientras que un 32,2% opina que la conducta de los ciudadanos está siendo poco disciplinada, según revela la encuesta del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).
El sondeo, realizado entre el 4 y el 13 de mayo sobre una muestra de 3.814 entrevistas, también constata que para un 37% sería necesario tomar medidas de control y aislamiento más exigentes frente a un 41,7 % que se decanta por seguir como estamos.
Para seis de cada diez encuestados (62%) "lo peor ya ha pasado", un 16,3 % entiende que seguimos en un momento malo y un 9,9 %, más pesimista, piensa que lo peor está aún por llegar.
Respecto a las vacunas, el 37,7% dice que ya ha sido inmunizado y un mayoritario 62,2 % confiesa que está pendiente de ser citado para la vacunación.
La disposición a vacunarse sigue creciendo, y en mayo el porcentaje de los ciudadanos que irán a recibir el suero que les corresponda cuando llegue su turno es ya del 85,4%. En el mes de enero, la encuesta del CIS situaba este porcentaje en el 72,5%.
La encuesta confirma que el coronavirus sigue preocupando mucho o bastante al 91,7 % de los españoles y son los efectos sobre la salud los que más inquietan (38,8 %) mientras que las repercusiones del virus sobre la economía y el empleo preocupan al 26,3%.
No obstante, un 34% confiesa sentirse afectados por los efectos de lacovid tanto en la salud como en la economía. Y para afrontar esta lucha, el 69,5% es partidario de que Gobierno y autonomías trabajen conjuntamente y se hagan cargo de la pandemia en colaboración.
