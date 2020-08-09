Santa cruz de tenerifeActualizado:
Un dispositivo de la Guardia Civil y la Policía Local del municipio tinerfeño de La Orotava ha desalojado este sábado una playa del norte de la isla tras haber interceptado una quedada para propagar la covid-19.
La Policía Local del municipio tinerfeño de La Orotava ha informado en su twitter que en total fueron desalojados de la playa de Los Patos 62 personas que se encontraban acampadas.
Además, el Área de Seguridad de La Orotava ha recordado que la playa de Los Patos se encuentra cerrada por desprendimientos en sus accesos.
