La directora de un instituto de Moralzarzal, en Madrid, ha renunciado a su cargo en el inicio del curso 2020/2021 y en medio de la segunda oleada de covid-19.
La trabajadora del Instituto de Educación Secundaria Carmen Martín Gaite de Moralzarzal, ha decidido dimitir porque al igual que muchos docentes no se ve con fuerzas para afrontar el nuevo curso, tras haber gestionado el cierre del colegio durante el confinamiento y la educación online.
A finales de julio ya suscribió un comunicado en el que los directores de varios institutos de la región señalaban que no se estaban adoptando las medidas necesarias para el inicio del nuevo curso, según informa el diario Aquí en la sierra
"Poco apoyo recibido por la administración"
La directora de este centro ha explicado a través de una carta lo que muchos trabajadores sufren por la pandemia, señalando que toma la decisión por el "agotamiento físico y mental" como consecuencia del "esfuerzo mantenido durante los meses de confinamiento debido a la tensión de tener que sacar el curso adelante y el poco apoyo recibido por la administración".
La ya ex directora recuerda las pocas medidas que había ante el nuevo curso escolar, "ratios por encima de lo legal", dificultad para cumplir las medidas sanitarias o la falta de recursos tecnológicos para los alumnos en situaciones más complicadas.
"A día de hoy la mayoría de estas situaciones han mejorado y se han tomado bastantes medidas de las exigidas, pero tan tarde que ha hecho que el trabajo que hicimos durante el mes de julio sirva de muy poco y que ahora haya que volverlo a hacer con mucha rapidez", denuncia la directora.
La carta ha sido difundida por redes sociales y muchos profesionales de la educación se han sentido identificados.
