España alcanza el 70% de población vacunada con al menos una dosis y el 60% con pauta completa

Algunas comunidades autónomas, como Asturias o Euskadi, ya han alcanzado la inmunidad de grupo, pues más de un 70% de su población está vacunada con las dos dosis 

Multitud de jóvenes aguardan sentados tras recibir la vacuna contra el coronavirus en el pabellón municipal de Espartinas (Sevilla). Raúl Caro / EFE

Según ha informado el Ministerio de Sanidad  a través de su informe oficial de vacunación, el 60,2% de los españoles ya cuentan con la pauta completa de la vacuna contra el coronavirus, mientras que el porcentaje de población con una única dosis asciende al 70,4%. 

En datos más concretos, 28.587.458 de personas ya han recibido las dos pautas de vacuna, frente a las 33.424.529 a las que, al menos, les han inoculado una sola. De esta manera, nos aproximamos a la meta que se había marcado el Gobierno Central de llegar a finales de agosto con un 70% de población vacunada con las dos dosis. 

Desglosando los datos por franjas de edad, el grupo que oscila entre los 40 y los 49 años cuenta con un 79,4% de vacunados con las dos dosis, mientras que en el grupo etario de los 30 a los 39, esta cifra se corresponde con el 48,5%. En el caso de los más jóvenes, el porcentaje de población de entre 20 y 29 años de edad que está vacunado es del 23% y 4,8% en el grupo de entre 12 y 19 años

Algunas comunidades autónomas ya han alcanzado la inmunidad de grupo, puesto que ya cuentan con más de un 70% de población vacunada con pauta completa. Es el caso de Asturias (74,9%), Extremadura (74,2%), Galicia (73,3%), Castilla y León (72%), Euskadi (71,6%), Aragón (71,3%) y Navarra (71%), según ha informado el Ministerio de Sanidad

