madridActualizado:
España, con 309.855 infectados, ha superado al Reino Unido y es ya el país de Europa occidental con mayor número de casos por coronavirus, según el recuento que hace la Universidad estadounidense Johns Hopkins.
Según el recuento de esta universidad, entre los países europeos solo Rusia tiene mayor número de casos, con 870.187. El Reino Unido tiene en la actualidad 309.796 casos.
En cuanto al número de fallecidos, el Reino Unido sigue siendo el primer país europeo, con 46.498 muertos, seguido entre los europeos por Italia con 35.187, Francia con 30.308 y España, con 28.500.
El número de casos de coronavirus en todo el mundo ha superado ya los 19 millones
El número de casos de coronavirus en todo el mundo ha superado ya los 19 millones (19.091.446), con Estados Unidos en primer lugar (4.883.646), Brasil con casi 3 millones (2.912.212), India con más de dos millones, Rusia con algo más de 870.000 personas y Sudáfrica con algo más de 538 mil casos.
Los siguientes en la lista son México, Perú, Chile, Colombia e Irán y, tras ellos, España. Un total de 714.767 personas han muerto hasta el momento por coronavirus en todo el mundo, según el recuento de la Universidad Johns Hopkin, de ellos 160.104 en Estados Unidos, 98.493 en Brasil y 50.517 en México.
