Polémica en Cádiz por una plaza de toros abarrotada y sin ninguna distancia entre los asistentes

La diputada del PP en el Parlamento Europeo, Isabel Benjumea, fue una de las asistentes que publicó en su Twitter una imagen en la que no se ve ninguna distancia de seguridad.

Corrida de toros en la Plaza del Puerto de Santa María en Cádiz. / Twitter Isabel Benjumea
La corrida de toros con motivo del 140 aniversario de la Real Plaza del Puerto de Santa María en Cádiz ha creado una gran polémica en las redes sociales, que se han llenado de imágenes en la que se muestra el lugar repleto de gente, sin apenas distancia.

Unos días después de la polémica por una corrida de toros en las Colombinas 2020 de Huelva, en la que también salieron a la luz imágenes en las que los asistentes no guardaban ningún tipo de distancia. 

Entre los asistentes estaba la Diputada del PP en el Parlamento Europeo, Isabel Benjumea, que ha escrito en su Twitter: "¡Qué alegría poder volver a los toros! Y qué mejor manera que hacerlo en el 140 aniversario de la Real Plaza del Puerto de Santa María", junto con una imagen en la que no se ve ninguna distancia de seguridad.

"Darle a cada cual lo suyo no es tener que darle todo. Al hombre, lo que es del hombre. Al toro, lo que es del toro", ha añadido la diputada.

Esta instantánea y la de otros asistentes se ha viralizado enfadando a muchos usuarios de las redes sociales, que se preguntaban por qué esta permitida la asistencia a los toros, pero se prohibe ir a estadios y hacer conciertos multitudinarios.

Las redes sociales se han llenado de críticas por el incumplimiento de las medidas de seguridad y los usuarios han convertido Puerto de Santa María en trending topic, unas críticas que Isabel Benjumea no ha respondido.

