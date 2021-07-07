Estás leyendo: España vuelve a situarse en riesgo extremo al superar los 250 casos de incidencia con los contagios disparados entre los jóvenes

Coronavirus España vuelve a situarse en riesgo extremo al superar los 250 casos de incidencia con los contagios disparados entre los jóvenes

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este miércoles, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 17.384 nuevos casos de coronavirus.

España ha vuelto a situarse en el escenario de riesgo extremo por covid-19, ya que este miércoles la incidencia acumulada a 14 días se ha situado en los 252,16 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 225,35 notificado el miércoles.

Asimismo, el Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este miércoles, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 17.384 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 9.834 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 8.207 registrados el martes, lo que eleva a 3.897.996 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

