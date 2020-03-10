Estás leyendo: Facua pide al Gobierno que se pongan los recursos de la sanidad privada "a disposición de la pública"

Coronavirus Facua pide al Gobierno que se pongan los recursos de la sanidad privada "a disposición de la pública"

Lo hacen amparados por el artículo 128 de la Constitución, que establece que "toda la riqueza del país está subordinada al interés general".

Imagen del Hospital Universitario de la Moraleja./ Google Maps
La asociación de consumidores Facua-Consumidores en Acción ha solicitado al Gobierno que la sanidad pública tenga a su disposición "los recursos de la sanidad privada" hasta que se resuelva la emergencia sanitaria provocada por el coronavirus, que cuenta con 1.622 casos confirmados y 35 muertes, según el último recuento confirmado por el Ministerio de Sanidad.

En esos términos se ha pronunciado el portavoz de la asociación Rubén Sánchez, que considera que esta es "una de las medidas que debería decretar el Ejecutivo de inmediato".

La iniciativa que reclama Facua busca "evitar situaciones de colapso o saturación de los servicios sanitarios", según ha explicado la organización de consumidores en un comunicado. "El Gobierno debería actuar para garantizar que los recursos de los centros privados estén disponibles en caso de ser necesarios", añade. 

Desde Consumidores en Acción también recuerdan el artículo 128 de la Constitución, en el que se establece que "toda la riqueza del país en sus distintas formas y sea cual fuere su titularidad está subordinada al interés general". De esta forma, Facua considera que el Ejecutivo está "capacitado para instar a la sanidad privada a facilitar sus recursos a la pública ante la emergencia sanitaria".

