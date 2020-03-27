Actualizado:
La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS) ha informado en un comunicado que el Gobierno ha decidido frenar la venta de hidroxicloroquina y cloroquina fosfato, tratamientos que se estaban utilizando para el Covid-19.
Dado el "stock limitado" de estos medicamentos y la demanda creciente en diversas situaciones relacionadas con la COVID-19, la agencia considera necesario controlar las reservas y ordena a los titulares que no pongan más de estos fármacos "en el canal hasta nuevo aviso".
La eficacia de la cloroquina e hidroxicloroquina "se está evaluando en un buen número de ensayos clínicos", pero desde la AEMPS aseguran que el nivel de evidencia como tratamiento en pacientes con infección por COVID-19 "todavía es bajo".
Controlar las expectativas
La AEMPS reconoce que el uso de estos medicamentos "ha generado expectativas de modo que distintas autoridades (Italia, Francia, China o España) han incluido la cloroquina o la hidroxicloroquina como una de las alternativas para tratar el coronavirus".
Unas expectativas que conllevan una responsabilidad, ya que uno de los medicamentos contra la malaria que el presidente Donald Trump mencionó recientemente en sus redes sociales, ocasionó la muerte de un hombre y el estado crítico de su esposa, según el Hospital Banner Health.
Los expertos de Banner Health enfatizan que de ninguna forma las personas deben de tomar la cloroquina para tratar o prevenir el nuevo virus.
"Dada la incertidumbre en torno a la COVID-19, entendemos que las personas están tratando de encontrar nuevas formas de prevenir o tratar este virus, pero automedicarse no es la forma de lograrlo", dijo en el documento el doctor Daniel Brooks, director del Centro Medico de Drogas en Banner.
