Sanidad notifica 21.879 casos y seis muertes. La incidencia sube en toda España a 316 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes en 14 días, lo que hace que el país esté en riego extremo de transmisión.

Una cola de personas en una sala del centro de vacunación masiva, instalado en la Fira de Cornellà (Barcelona). Marta Pérez / EFE

La transmisión del coronavirus entre los jóvenes se ha duplicado en una semana y alcanza este viernes los 1.047 casos en el grupo de 20 a 29 años, y los 891 en la franja de 12 a 19 años. En este mismo periodo, y como consecuencia de este incremento, la incidencia media nacional ha subido 163 puntos hasta los 316,1 casos por cada 1000.000 habitantes en 14 días, según el Ministerio de Sanidad, que ha notificado este viernes 21.879 nuevos positivos.

Con estas cifras, España sigue en riesgo extremo de transmisión del coronavirus (más de 250 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes en 14 días) y ya son ocho las comunidades en esta situación, tras aumentar el indicador de circulación del virus en Aragón, Balears y Cantabria, que se suman a Asturias, Castilla y León, Catalunya, el País Valencià y Navarra.

La ocupación de las UCI sigue sin reflejar el incremento de los contagios

La ocupación de las UCI por pacientes de covid sigue sin reflejar el incremento de los contagios en esta nueva ola. Las comunidades han notificado una presión del 6,8% en las unidades de cuidados intensivos (6,3% el pasado viernes) y del 2,6 % en planta (1,9%). En las últimas 24 horas, se han reportado 6 fallecidos, una cifra similar a la de hace un año, con lo que las muertes se elevan a 81.003 y los contagios a 3.937.192 desde el inicio de la pandemia. 

