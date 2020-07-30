Estás leyendo: Un juez investiga la gestión del Govern en las residencias de mayores durante el estado de alarma

La gestión de la Generalitat está siendo estudiada por malversación y homicidio imprudente al igual que la actuación que brindaron los geriátricos, tanto públicos como privados, a sus residentes.

Una residente de la Residencia de Mayores Pablo Neruda, Madrid./ Europa Press / Jesús Hellín / Archivo
Un juez de Barcelona investiga por malversación y homicidio imprudente la gestión de la Generalitat en las residencias de ancianos, así como la actuación de los propios geriátricos, tanto públicos como privados, durante la pandemia del coronavirus.

Según ha adelantado El Periódico y han confirmado fuentes de la investigación, agentes de la Guardia Civil acudieron este miércoles a las consellerías de Salud y Asuntos Sociales, por orden del titular del juzgado de instrucción número uno de Barcelona, para recabar expedientes vinculados a la compra de material sanitario e información sobre los geriátricos que fueron intervenidos por la Generalitat durante el estado de alarma.

Los agentes también recabaron por orden judicial información sobre los ancianos que fueron trasladados de centro, las medidas de aislamiento, la cifra de contagiados y fallecidos por coronavirus en los geriátricos así como las pruebas PCR que practicaron, según las fuentes.

Además, en el marco de esta investigación, la Guardia Civil también ha tomado declaración como testigo a la presidenta de las patronales Asociación Catalana de Recursos Asistenciales (ACRA) y el Círculo Empresarial de Atención a las Personas Dependientes, para saber de primera mano si adquirieron material sanitario, quiénes eran sus interlocutores en la Generalitat y si sus propuestas fueron atendidas por la administración.

El juez indaga si en la gestión de las residencias, tanto por parte del Govern como de los propias residencias de ancianos, se han cometido errores de coordinación, déficit en la atención a los internos y si funcionaron los protocolos de prevención ante el coronavirus, entre otros aspectos. 

