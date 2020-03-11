Estás leyendo: Madrid garantizará comida a domicilio a los niños vulnerables por el cierre de los centros de Infantil

El servicio de catering también se extenderá a los ancianos que así lo necesiten a causa de la clausura de los centros de mayores para evitar la propagación del coronavirus. 

GRAF5339. MADRID, 11/03/2020.- Detalle de un perchero en una guardería de la calle Buganvilla de Madrid, este miércoles en el que los niños no han acudido al centro por la entrada en vigor de la decisión del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid de suspender
Detalle de un perchero en una guardería de la calle Buganvilla de Madrid, este miércoles en el que los niños no han acudido al centro. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid "garantizará" la comida a los niños usuarios de escuelas infantiles en situación de vulnerabilidad ante el cierre de los centros educativos de la región a partir de este miércoles a causa del coronavirus.

De esta forma extenderá el servicio de catering que ya ha puesto a disposición de los usuarios de centros de mayores, que también permanecen cerrados debido a esta epidemia.

Así lo ha dado a conocer la vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís (Cs), en rueda de prensa junto al alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, tras la Junta de Gobierno reunida con urgencia para abordar las actuaciones municipales frente al Covid-19, del que se contabilizan 782 contagios y 21 muertes en la Comunidad de Madrid.

"Para garantizar la comida a los mayores vulnerables que como consecuencia de cierre de centros de mayores no vayan a poder ir, van a recibir catering en sus casas en todos los distritos, y lo mismo con las escuelas infantiles. Hay niños usuarios que igual están en situación de vulnerabilidad y también vamos a garantizar la comida de catering", ha agregado la vicealcaldesa.

Villacís ha abundado que se trata de una medida "activa" que se ofrecerá a menores cuya situación de vulnerabilidad esté identificada y controlada por los servicios sociales de cada distrito con anterioridad a la extensión del Covid-19.

