madrid
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid "garantizará" la comida a los niños usuarios de escuelas infantiles en situación de vulnerabilidad ante el cierre de los centros educativos de la región a partir de este miércoles a causa del coronavirus.
De esta forma extenderá el servicio de catering que ya ha puesto a disposición de los usuarios de centros de mayores, que también permanecen cerrados debido a esta epidemia.
Así lo ha dado a conocer la vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís (Cs), en rueda de prensa junto al alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, tras la Junta de Gobierno reunida con urgencia para abordar las actuaciones municipales frente al Covid-19, del que se contabilizan 782 contagios y 21 muertes en la Comunidad de Madrid.
"Para garantizar la comida a los mayores vulnerables que como consecuencia de cierre de centros de mayores no vayan a poder ir, van a recibir catering en sus casas en todos los distritos, y lo mismo con las escuelas infantiles. Hay niños usuarios que igual están en situación de vulnerabilidad y también vamos a garantizar la comida de catering", ha agregado la vicealcaldesa.
Villacís ha abundado que se trata de una medida "activa" que se ofrecerá a menores cuya situación de vulnerabilidad esté identificada y controlada por los servicios sociales de cada distrito con anterioridad a la extensión del Covid-19.
Seis pautas para prevenir las infecciones por coronavirus
Estas son las recomendaciones que debes conocer para evitar el contagio
1. Lavarse las manos frecuentemente con agua y jabón.
2. No realizar viajes innecesarios.
3. Al toser o estornudar, taparse la boca con el codo flexionado.
4. Evitar tocarse los ojos y la boca.
5. Usar pañuelos desechables y tirarlos después.
6. Las personas con síntomas deben permanecer en sus casas.
