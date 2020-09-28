madrid
El médico internista del Hospital de Fuenlabrada José Ángel Satué relató hace unos días en varias entrevistas en la Cadena Ser cómo era la situación en su centro de trabajo a causa de la pandemia. En concreto, señaló que "el riesgo de que el sistema colapse está ahí" y opinó sobre cómo ha sido el tránsito entre la primera y la segunda ola de contagios: "En julio y en agosto se debió reforzar la primaria", especificó.
Días después de estas declaraciones, al doctor le llegó un toque de atención por parte de la dirección del Hospital. Satué recibió un documento en el que se le especifican los pasos a seguir en el caso de que quiera dar una entrevista: "El profesional nunca actuará por su cuenta ante un medio de comunicación, siempre debe contar con la autorización de la Dirección del Centro", señala el papel.
En las indicaciones que recibió por escrito Satué también se indica que el protocolo marca que "el responsable de Comunicación será quien contacte con el profesional del Hospital y elija el lugar adecuado para la entrevista o reportaje".
También se le recuerda que "en caso de que el periodista no siga el cauce adecuado y contacte con el profesional sanitario, éste último le reorientará para que gestione la entrevista a través del Gabinete de Comunicación y comunicará tal circunstancia, lo antes posible, al responsable de Comunicación a efectos de orientar y adecuar la actividad informativa, especialmente, en el caso de medios de carácter audiovisual".
Este no es el primer caso de sanitarios que denuncian presiones de sus directores porque no quieren que se manifiesten ni que aireen sus condiciones laborales. El médico internista ha compartido a través de las redes sociales este documento y ha lanzado una pregunta al aire: "Si después de dar una entrevista la dirección de vuestro hospital os diera en mano este papel, qué haríais?".
