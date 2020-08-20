Estás leyendo: Un millar de personas se reúnen en Sant Pere: sin mascarilla para demostrar que no tienen "miedo al virus"

Un millar de personas se reúnen en Sant Pere: sin mascarilla para demostrar que no tienen "miedo al virus"

"Esta era la tercera reunión de estas características en lo que va de verano y, pese a ser una convocatoria pública, la policía no acudió para evitarla", según ha explicado el agricultor de Balaguer (Lleida), activista y líder de la entidad, Josep Pàmies.

Josep Pàmies. / Europa Press

La entidad Dolça Revolució reunió ayer a un millar de personas en Sant Pere de Ribes (Barcelona), la mayoría de ellas sin mascarillas y sin respetar las distancias de seguridad, para volver a denunciar la gestión que se hace desde las administraciones de la covid-19. 

En este sentido, celebra que "las cosas están empezando a cambiar", ya que en las anteriores convocatorias sí que acudió la policía para pedir que se cumplieran las medidas recomendadas por las autoridades sanitarias.

"Los beneficios"

Durante el encuentro, los convocantes explicaron los beneficios de hasta 40 plantas medicinales y los asistentes al acto se dieron besos y abrazos con el fin de demostrar que "no tienen miedo al virus".

Se han ofrecido para contagiarse voluntariamente por coronavirus y curarse solo con terapias alternativas

De hecho, el activista ha recordado que una veintena de simpatizantes de Dolça Revolució se han ofrecido para contagiarse voluntariamente por coronavirus y curarse solo con terapias alternativas como el MMS, un suplemento mineral considerado "un medicamento ilegal".

No obstante, "no les interesa y solo quieren una vacuna", pese a haber remedios naturales "que podrían curar la enfermedad en pocos días", asegura Pàmies.

