madrid
Alfonso Cortina, expresidente de Repsol y de la inmobiliaria Colonial, ha fallecido a los 76 años víctima del coronavirus en un hospital de Toledo, donde fue ingresado con síntomas propios de covid-19.
Hermano del también empresario Alberto Cortina y primo de Alberto Alcocer, los conocidos como "Los Albertos", Alfonso Cortina era ingeniero industrial y economista. Empezó su carrera empresarial en el Banco de Vizcaya. Fue nombrado en 1996 presidente de Repsol por el Gobierno del Partido Popular de José María Aznar, relevando en el puesto a Óscar Fanjul.
Con Cortina al frente, se completó la privatización de la petrolera, un proceso que se había iniciado en 1989, y se formalizó la compra de la argentina YPF por más de 15.000 millones de dólares, firma que fue expropiada en 2012 por el Gobierno de Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Alfonso Cortina se mantuvo en la presidencia de Repsol hasta 2004, donde fue sustituido por Antonio Brufau.
También fue presidente de la inmobiliaria Colonial, así como directivo de Grupo Recoletos o Mutua Madrileña, entre otras grandes compañías del país. Además, fue el máximo representante de la firma de capital riesgo Texas Pacific Group (TPG) en el mercado español.
