Mes y medio después de abandonar el hospital en el que estuvo ingresado tras sufrir una caída en su último concierto en el WiZink Center de Madrid, el cantante andaluz se ha dejado ver en público para homenajear al personal médico desde su balcón.

Sabina reaparece para aplaudir a los sanitarios españoles. Captura de La Sexta
Desde que se decretó el estado de alarma por el coronavirus, miles de personas no han dejado de aplaudir ni un solo día al personal sanitario que combate el coronavirus. Cada día a las ocho de la tarde, salen a sus balcones y ventanas para agredecerles su labor.

Entre los aplausos de este domingo se ha podido escuchar el de Joaquín Sabina. Mes y medio después de abandonar el hospital en el que estuvo ingresado tras sufrir una caída en su último concierto en el WiZink Center de Madrid, el cantante andaluz ha vuelto a dejarse ver en público.

Según unas imágenes difundidas por La Sexta, Sabina reapareció junto a su pareja  y con el brazo en cabestrillo, tras la operación a la que tuvo que someterse, para agradecer al personal médico su trabajo en esta pandemia de covid-19.

