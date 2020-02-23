Joaquín Sabina recibe el alta hospitalaria tras caerse del escenario del Wizink Center

Joaquín Sabina ha recibido el alta hospitalaria y ya puede abandonar el Hospital Ruber Internacional de Madrid después de que el 12 de febrero se cayera del escenario de Wizink Center durante un concierto con Joan Manuel Serrat.
El cantautor aún necesitará reposo y rehabilitación durante las próximas semanas, pero el descanso podrá realizarlo en su propio domicilio, según informa InfoLibre.
Sabina, tras una caída que parecía inofensiva, tuvo que ser intervenido el pasado 13 de febrero de un "pequeño derrame" en la cabeza. La operación salió bien y desde entonces ha permanecido en observación a la espera de mostrar síntomas de recuperación.
Tras evolucionar de manera favorable y permanecer ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), se diagnosticó que el artista presentaba un "traumatismo de hombro izquierdo, torácico y craneoencefálico", además del "pequeño coágulo" del que fue intervenido.
El domingo 16, tras una evolución continuada, pudo abandonar la UCI y pasó a planta, donde ha permanecido hasta recibir el alta, según ha informado el medio Infolibre.
