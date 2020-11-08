Negacionistas protestan en Madrid contra las mascarillas y la vacuna del coronavirus.

madridActualizado:
Varios centenares de negacionistas se han manifestado esta tarde por el centro de Madrid para protestar por la obligación del uso de mascarillas, denunciar los "abusos del Gobierno" y mostrar su rechazo a la vacuna que se desarrolle contra el coronavirus.
Los asistentes a la marcha habían sido convocados por la Plataforma Policías por la Libertad, un grupo de reciente creación que quiere agrupar a miembros de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado y de la vigilancia privada para, subrayan, velar por los derechos de los ciudadanos.
Su portavoz y rostro visible en las redes, Sonia Vescovacci, policía nacional en excedencia, ha llamado a que se respeten las libertades civiles y a alzar la voz para decir "basta ya de abusos".
"Que nos dejen respirar", ha pedido a través de un megáfono ante los concentrados, que han partido desde una de las puertas del parque del Retiro hasta las proximidades del Congreso, para marchar después hasta el Ministerio del Interior.
Entre los manifestantes predominaban las mascarillas, aunque difícilmente respetaban la distancia interpersonal, y los gritos de "queremos libertad", "los políticos son el virus", "Gobierno dimisión" o "falsos positivos, falsos test".
En la céntrica Plaza de Neptuno, portavoces de colectivos poco conocidos, como Bomberos por la Verdad, Infancia y Verdad o Psicólogos por la Verdad, han leído sendos manifiestos para rechazar que los españoles se conviertan en "cobayas humanas de las grandes farmacéuticas", "la falacia de los test" o la presunta muerte de niños en distintos puntos del planeta por llevar mascarillas.
