Tras los casos positivos por coronavirus detectados y que tenían relación con la actividad de ocio nocturno en Peñíscola, Salud Pública estableció un dispositivo especial para el cribado de casos al que se han sometido voluntariamente 588 personas.

Personal sanitario realizando pruebas de Covid / EFE
EUROPA PRESS

La Conselleria de Sanidad ha confirmado otros 39 positivos por coronavirus relacionados con el brote de Peníscola, con lo que este foco afecta ya a 59 personas.

Tras los casos positivos por coronavirus detectados y que tenían relación con la actividad de ocio nocturno en Peñíscola, Salud Pública estableció un dispositivo especial para el cribado de casos al que se han sometido voluntariamente 588 personas, ha indicado la Conselleria en un comunicado.

De este cribado han dado como resultado positivo por coronavirus 39 personas que, añadidas a los 20 positivos ya determinados anteriormente, elevan hasta el momento a 59 los casos casos positivos en este brote.

La consellera de Sanitat Universal i Salut Pública, Ana Barceló, ha querido agradecer la colaboración del Ayuntamiento de Peñíscola con el dispositivo organizado por Salud Pública, así como "la excelente labor realizada para la detección precoz del virus", ya que "adelantarnos a la aparición de casos nos ayudará a un mejor control de la epidemia".

