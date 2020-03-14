Estás leyendo: La Policía obliga a cerrar varias tiendas en el centro comercial coruñés de Marineda City

Coronavirus La Policía obliga a cerrar varias tiendas en el centro comercial coruñés de Marineda City

Empleados denuncian que la gerencia les animó a abrir sus negocios bajo advertencia de multas, aunque el centro lo niega.

Centro Comercial Marineda City, La Coruña. WIKIPEDIA
Centro Comercial Marineda City, La Coruña. WIKIPEDIA

La Policía de A Coruña ha obligado a cerrar algunas tiendas del centro comercial más grande de Galicia, Marineda City, que no cumplía con las medidas decretadas por la Xunta de Galicia. 

La Xunta, que declaró desde la pasada medianoche y durante dos semanas la situación de emergencia sanitaria por la crisis del coronavirus, ha intensificado las medidas de prevención mediante las cuales solo pueden abrir los comercios de alimentación y de primera necesidad, así como la hostelería solo para recoger comida y entregar a domicilio.

Arrendatarios y empleados denuncian que la gerencia les animó este viernes a abrir los negocios bajo advertencia de multas. Aunque la dirección del centro lo niega, según informa  La Voz de Galicia.

Después de que los agentes de policía revisaran toda la superficie comercial y ordenaran el cierre de la tienda de ropa Mango, la gerencia decidió clausurar todas sus instalaciones a excepción de su farmacia y el supermercado. 

Un cambio de actitud que ha desatado la polémica en redes sociales. Varios empleados denunciaron que la gerencia había advertido que tenían la obligación de abrir los comercios este sábado, 14 de marzo, mientras que la misma lo desmentía.

