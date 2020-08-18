madridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional está visionando las diferentes imágenes subidas a las redes sociales y emitidas por cadenas de televisión para identificar a las personas que no llevaban mascarilla en la concentración del pasado domingo celebrada en la Plaza de Colón de Madrid.
Unas 2.500 personas, según la Policía, protestaron en Madrid contra del uso obligatorio de mascarillas y de otras medidas implantadas por el Gobierno para hacer frente al coronavirus.
Tras ello, la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid anunció la apertura de una investigación porque la manifestación no se desarrolló "según lo dispuesto", ya que algunos de los asistentes no llevaron mascarillas ni guardaron la distancia social para evitar contagios.
El delegado del Gobierno, José Manuel Franco, informó ayer que en esta protesta se sancionó a más de una treintena de personas por no cumplir con las medidas sanitarias.
Las pesquisas para esclarecer las responsabilidades de lo sucedido están siendo desarrolladas por la Policía Nacional, cuyos agentes están realizando un barrido de las redes sociales y las imágenes de televisión para identificar a las personas que infringieron la normativa el pasado domingo, según precisan a Efe fuentes de la investigación.
Los asistentes que sean identificados por las fuerzas de seguridad serán multados con cien euros por no cumplir con la obligatoriedad de llevar puesta la mascarilla.
