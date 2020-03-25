Estás leyendo: Estos son los síntomas del coronavirus ampliados por la OMS

Además de los signos ya conocidos, la organización agrega la falta de aliento, el dolor de garganta y los achaques, entre otros.

Una mujer usa una mascarilla mientras pasa por una peluquería cerrada propiedad de residentes chinos en Madrid. REUTERS / Sergio Perez
Una mujer usa una mascarilla mientras pasea. REUTERS / Sergio Perez

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha ampliado los síntomas ya conocidos del coronavirus –la fiebre, el cansancio y la tos seca– agregando la falta de aliento, el dolor de garganta y los achaques, entre otros. 

Sin embargo, desde el organismo aseguran que la Covid-19 es una enfermedad respiratoria y que la mayoría de personas la desarrollará con sintomatología leve o moderada, recuperándose sin necesidad de requerir un tratamiento específico. Además, recuerdan que las personas con "mayor riesgo son sobre todo las personas mayores de 60 años".

Aunque advierte de que la enfermedad afecta a las personas de "diferentes maneras", ha añadido a su lista otros indicadores a tener en cuenta:

Falta de aliento

Las dificultades para inhalar y exhalar aire pueden ser un indicador de que se padece coronavirus.

Diarrea

Los problemas digestivos son comunes en pacientes con el nuevo coronavirus, aunque suelen ser leves y aparecen de forma gradual.

Naúseas

Al igual que sucede con la diarrea, la organización indica que serán "muy pocas las personas" que las presenten.

Achaques

Es otro de los indicadores que la OMS añade en su página web y al que se refiere como una indisposición o alteración de la salud breve y pasajera.

Dolor de garganta

Junto a la tos seca, puede ser uno de los síntomas presentes si una persona padece Covid-19.

Secreción nasal

A pesar de ser otro de los signos poco comunes, la OMS ha incluido la secreción nasal de material líquido-mucoso en su listado.

Además de estos síntomas, al tratarse de un nuevo virus que sigue en estudio, no se descartan la pérdida de olfato y gusto. Según la Sociedad Española de Neurología, dichos signos podrían tener relación habiéndose detectado previamente otros. 

