La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha ampliado los síntomas ya conocidos del coronavirus –la fiebre, el cansancio y la tos seca– agregando la falta de aliento, el dolor de garganta y los achaques, entre otros.
Sin embargo, desde el organismo aseguran que la Covid-19 es una enfermedad respiratoria y que la mayoría de personas la desarrollará con sintomatología leve o moderada, recuperándose sin necesidad de requerir un tratamiento específico. Además, recuerdan que las personas con "mayor riesgo son sobre todo las personas mayores de 60 años".
Aunque advierte de que la enfermedad afecta a las personas de "diferentes maneras", ha añadido a su lista otros indicadores a tener en cuenta:
Falta de aliento
Las dificultades para inhalar y exhalar aire pueden ser un indicador de que se padece coronavirus.
Diarrea
Los problemas digestivos son comunes en pacientes con el nuevo coronavirus, aunque suelen ser leves y aparecen de forma gradual.
Naúseas
Al igual que sucede con la diarrea, la organización indica que serán "muy pocas las personas" que las presenten.
Achaques
Es otro de los indicadores que la OMS añade en su página web y al que se refiere como una indisposición o alteración de la salud breve y pasajera.
Dolor de garganta
Junto a la tos seca, puede ser uno de los síntomas presentes si una persona padece Covid-19.
Secreción nasal
A pesar de ser otro de los signos poco comunes, la OMS ha incluido la secreción nasal de material líquido-mucoso en su listado.
Además de estos síntomas, al tratarse de un nuevo virus que sigue en estudio, no se descartan la pérdida de olfato y gusto. Según la Sociedad Española de Neurología, dichos signos podrían tener relación habiéndose detectado previamente otros.
