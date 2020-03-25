Estás leyendo: España ya tiene más fallecidos por coronavirus que China: 3.434

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

España ya tiene más fallecidos por coronavirus que China: 3.434

Los casos de coronavirus ascienden a los 47.610 en todo el país. El avance de  los curados también es importante: se han dado 1.537 altas hospitalarias en 24 horas.

GRAF1091. ARANDA DEL DUERO (BURGOS), 24/03/2020.- Efectivos del 112 acuden a una emergencia en Aranda del Duero este martes durante la segunda semana de asilamiento decretado para frenar la expansión del coronavirus. EFE/ Paco Santamaria
 Efectivos del 112 en Aranda del Duero. EFE/ Paco Santamaria

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

beatriz asuar

Los casos de contagio por coronavirus ascienden a los 47.610 en todo el país. El número de fallecidos también sube: ya hay 3.434, según los últimos datos ofrecidos por el ministerio de Sanidad. Esto convierte a España en el segundo país con más fallecidos por coronavirus, superando a China, donde se han registrado 3.287 muertes. Solo Italia tiene más fallecidos, superando los 6.000.

Con estos datos, la jornada se convierte en la más trágica para todo el país desde que comenzó la emergencia sanitaria: en 24 horas se han registrado 738 fallecimientos y 7.937 contagios más.

El avance de las altas hospitalarias también es importante. Hasta 5.367 personas se contabilizan como curadas tras pasar este virus. Una subida de 1.573 casos en 24 horas. Mientras que el número de personas ingresadas es de 26.960 y en las UCIs se encuentran ahora en 3.166.

Según Sanidad, estos datos dicen de que es posible que pronto se llegue al pico de la pandemia. Las tasa de crecimiento siguen siendo alta y el avance del coronavirus impacta de un día para otro. Frente a las cifras de hoy, este martes se detectaron 39.673 casos de contagios y 2.696 fallecidos. Sin embargo, creen que es posible que el día en el que se comience a frenar la curva del coronavirus esté cerca.

La Comunidad de Madrid sigue siendo la región más afectada por la pandemia, seguida de Catalunya. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú