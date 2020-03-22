Estás leyendo: La UME intervendrá en todas las residencias de mayores que lo necesiten por la emergencia del coronavirus

En la Comunidad de Madrid la UME procederá a desinfectar 21 residencias de ancianos.

La UME intervendrá en todas las residencias de mayores que lo necesiten. EFE

La Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) intervendrá en todas las residencias de mayores que lo necesiten, ha informado el Ministerio de Defensa este domingo, cuando hay 2.850 militares desplegados que desinfectarán 21 residencias de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Así lo hará de acuerdo con la instrucción que emite este domingo el Ministerio de Sanidad, en la que dispone que todas las residencias de España necesitadas deben informar de inmediato a la delegación o subdelegación de Gobierno que corresponda, así como a la consejería de Servicios Sociales de su comunidad, para que acuda el auxilio urgente disponible.

Se trataría de las residencias en las que, indica Defensa, esté en peligro la integridad del servicio porque se estén viendo imposibilitadas, por desbordamiento de la situación o por ausencia de personal.

