madrid
Los jueces españoles dictaron auto de procesamiento por delitos de corrupción contra un total de 37 personas durante el segundo trimestre de 2020, si bien solo se han emitido ocho sentencias, de las cuales siete fueron condenatorias.
Según el repositorio difundido este martes por el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), en los meses de abril, mayo y junio concluyeron once procedimientos referidos a delios de corrupción en los que se dictó auto de apertura de juicio oral o de procesamiento contra 37 personas físicas y dos jurídicas.
En ese mismo periodo, se dictaron ocho sentencias por delitos de corrupción --siete condenatorias y una absolutoria--, aunque hay que matizar que de esas 39 personas procesadas no todas han sido juzgadas ya.
El repositorio sobre delitos de corrupción, que fue presentado el 12 de enero de 2017 y que se puede consultar en www.poderjudicial.es, "permite a la ciudadanía conocer la acción de la justicia en el marco global de la lucha contra la corrupción a través de sus principales indicadores", que se actualizan de forma trimestral.
No solo es la corrupción pública
El CGPJ ha explicado que se refiere solamente a la llamada corrupción pública, "entendiendo que es ésta la que más altos índices de preocupación causa en la ciudadanía" Así, se trata de casos donde las personas implicadas son funcionarios, gobernantes y políticos en el ejercicio de sus cargos hay afectación de dinero público, abarcando así tanto la corrupción administrativa como la corrupción política.
Los hechos corresponden a los delitos de cohecho, malversación, tráfico de influencias, prevaricación urbanística y administrativa, infidelidad en la custodia de documentos y violación de secretos, fraudes y exacciones ilegales, negociaciones y actividades prohibidas a los funcionarios y abusos en el ejercicio de su función y corrupción en las transacciones comerciales internacionales.
