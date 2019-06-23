La costa de Barcelona es la segunda con más vertidos de plástico al Mediterráneo

La franja litoral de Barcelona es la segunda con más vertido de plástico en el Mediterráneo, con una acumulación diaria de 26,1 kilos por kilómetro, según el estudio de WWF Stop the flood of plastic consultado por Europa Press.
Barcelona sólo queda superada por la costa de Cilicia, en Turquía, con 31,3 kilos por kilómetro, y le sigue Tel-Aviv, en Israel (21 kilos); Delta del Po, en Italia (18,2); Valencia (12,9); la egipcia Alejandría (12,7); Argel, en Argelia (12,2); la bahía de la francesa Marsella (9,4), y la también turca Esmirna (7,2).
Precisamente el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha apelado a la corresponsabiliad de la ciudadanía para reducir los residuos plásticos en las playas de cara a la verbena de Sant Joan, que se celebra la noche de este domingo.
Para la verbena, las playas barcelonesas dispondrán de 2.500 papeleras -2.000 de ellas para envases- y el Ayuntamiento apilará durante el lunes restos sin recoger en 100 metros cuadrados en la playa Nova Icària para sensibilizar sobre la generación de residuos.
España, cuarto productor
España ocupa el cuarto lugar en producción de plástico -por detrás de Italia, Turquía y Francia- y está entre los tres países con mayor porcentaje de residuos plásticos reciclados, ya que representa el 13,2% del total analizado en el informe.
La organización avisa de que la cuenca mediterránea genera el 10% de todos los productos plásticos, lo que la convierte en el cuatro productor mundial de este material.
Los países del mediterráneo generan 24 millones de toneladas de residuos plásticos cada año, el 72% de las que acaban en un proceso de tratamiento de residuos controlado.
33.000 botellas cada minuto
En su informe, WWF destaca que cada año acaban en el Mediterráneo 570.000 toneladas de plástico, el equivalente de verter 33.800 botellas de plástico al mar cada minuto.
Las actividades costeras provocan la mitad de los vertidos de plástico, mientras que el 30% llega a través de ríos y el resto proviene de fuentes de contaminación de plástico de actividades desde el mar, como el comercio marítimo y la pesca.
