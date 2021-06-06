Estás leyendo: Más de 6.500 personas desalojadas en botellones en Barcelona

Más de 6.500 personas desalojadas en botellones en Barcelona

Las fiestas ilegales en Barcelona no cesan desde que termino el estado de alarma y experimenta un aumento de asistentes respecto a los últimos fines de semana.


Grupos de personas festejan en las calles de Barcelona durante el primer viernes sin toque de queda, a 14 de mayo de 2021. Lorèna Sopena / Europa Press

Un total de 6.515 personas han sido desalojadas la pasada noche de diversos botellones que se celebraban en varios puntos de la ciudad, lo que representa un aumento considerable respecto a los últimos fines de semana, han informado fuentes de la Guardia Urbana.

Estas fuentes han precisado que los desalojos se realizaron sin que se registrasen incidentes y que no se ha tramitado ninguna denuncia contra los concentrados.

Los botellones se celebraban en los lugares habituales para estas concentraciones en los fines de semana, como las playas y el entorno de Arc de Triomf.

