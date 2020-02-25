madrid
La Generalitat ha confirmado este martes un contagio de coronavirus en Catalunya, y por ende el primer caso confirmado en la península. Fuentes del Gobierno han confirmado a EFE que se trata de una mujer residente en Barcelona que viajó al norte de Italia en los últimos días. Se trata del cuarto caso en España tras los tres confirmados anteriormente en Canarias.
El más reciente de estos casos es el de un médico italiano que se encontraba haciendo turismo en Tenerife, cuyo contagio se confirmó este lunes por la noche y por el cual permanecen en cuarentena un millar de personas que se alojaban en el mismo hotel. Los dos previos transcurrieron sin incidencia y finalmente el ciudadano alemán y el británico afectados recibieron el alta tras ser tratados en los hospitales de La Gomera y Palma.
Sobre este nuevo contagio en Catalunya, el Secretario de Salut, Joan Guix, ofrecerá más explicaciones esta tarde en rueda de prensa. Mientras, el Ministerio de Sanidad ha confirmado que se ha activado el protocolo por coronavirus en la región a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
