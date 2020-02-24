Estás leyendo: Un turista italiano en Tenerife da positivo por coronavirus

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

COVID-19 Un turista italiano en Tenerife da positivo por coronavirus

El hombre, un médico procedente de la zona afectada de Italia por el virus, se encuentra aislado y bajo control sanitario.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa. - EFE
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa. - EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

Un médico italiano que se encontraba de turismo en el sur de la isla de Tenerife ha dado positivo por coronavirus. El caso ha sido detectado tras realizarle las pruebas correspondientes en el laboratorio de microbiología del Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, en dicha isla, según han confirmado fuentes del Gobierno regional.

El turista, un médico procedente de la zona afectada de Italia por el coronavirus, comenzó a sentirse mal y fue a la Clínica Quirón del sur de Tenerife. El ciudadano se encuentra aislado y bajo control sanitario, según ha informado la Consejería de Sanidad del Gobierno de Canarias. El paciente será sometido a un segundo análisis en el Centro Nacional de Microbiología del Instituto de Salud Carlos III, tal y como establece el protocolo para estos casos.

El propio presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, ha informado a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter que se ha activado durante la tarde noche de este lunes el protocolo correspondiente. Además señala que este martes se volverán a repetir las pruebas en Madrid.

La Consejería de Sanidad ha activado una línea de teléfono gratuita (900 112 061), desde la que un equipo de Enfermería, bajo la coordinación del Servicio de Urgencias Canario (SUC), atenderá las solicitudes de información de la ciudadanía sobre medidas de prevención, posibilidades de contagio y falsos conceptos relacionados con el virus.

El del médico italiano es el tercer caso de coranavirus en España. Los dos anteriores pacientes, un ciudadano británico y otro alemán que se contagiaron fuera, se recuperaron tras permanecer ingresados en hospitales de Mallorca y La Gomera.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú