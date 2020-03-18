MADRIDActualizado:
La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid ha incoado diligencias de investigación penal a raíz de una denuncia presentada por el Defensor del Paciente por la muerte de al menos 17 personas en la residencia de mayores Monte Hermoso de Madrid por el brote de coronavirus, cuyos fallecimientos han sido confirmados por el consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero. No obstante, según ha informado este martes El País, citando a fuentes de la empresa, los fallecidos ascienden a 19.
Esta asociación había solicitado este martes al fiscal superior de la Comunidad de Madrid, Jesús Caballero Klink, investigar el fallecimiento de los internos, tal y como informó la organización en un comunicado. Además de la muerte de los ancianos, el centro cuenta hasta ahora con más de 70 contagiados, entre ellos personal y sanitarios del geriátrico. En cuanto a las cifras, según
Familiares de varios internos de la residencia han denunciado "falta de medidas y la opacidad" sobre la gestión de la crisis del Covid-19 en este centro privado, pero con plazas concertadas con la Comunidad de Madrid donde residen 200 ancianos.
En un escrito, la presidente de la asociación, Carmen Flores, se queja de "la falta de seguridad extrema, de limpieza, de personal y de los medios", entre otras cuestiones. Ante ello, consideran que deben solicitar "una investigación de oficio para dilucidar este extraño suceso".
La solicitud está la fundamentada en que el artículo 262 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal obliga a los que por su cargo, profesión u oficio tuvieran noticia de algún delito público a denunciarlo inmediatamente al juez o al fiscal.
