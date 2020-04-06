Estás leyendo: El primer ministro irlandés vuelve a trabajar como médico para combatir la pandemia

Covid-19 en Irlanda El primer ministro irlandés vuelve a trabajar como médico para combatir la pandemia

Leo Varadkar ha sido una de las 50.000 personas que han reactivado su licencia médica, tras el llamamiento que realizó el Servicio de Salud de Irlanda a los profesionales sanitarios que no estuvieran trabajando, a fin de aliviar la escasez de personal causada por la crisis de la covid-19.

El primer ministro irlandés, Leo Varadkar, visita el Laboratorio Nacional de Referencia de Virus UCD, University College Dublin, en medio del brote de coronavirus. / EUROPA PRESS
Público/agencias

El primer ministro irlandés en funciones, Leo Varadkar, ha reactivado su licencia de médico para realizar un turno semanal en un hospital de Dublín, a fin de aliviar la escasez de personal causada por la crisis del coronavirus. El Taoiseach (primer ministro irlandés) proviene de una familia muy vinculada a la sanidad pues su padre era médico y su madre enfermera, mientras que su marido, Matthew Barrett, así como sus dos hermanas y cuñados, trabajan en este sector.

El dirigente democristiano trabajó como doctor durante siete años, pero se dio definitivamente de baja del colegio de médicos en 2013, un año antes de asumir el puesto de ministro de Sanidad. Según informa hoy el diario The Irish Times, Varadkar, de 41 años, renovó su licencia profesional el pasado mes de marzo, cuando la epidemia de la covid-19 comenzó a golpear a este país, donde ya se han confirmado 4.994 casos, 158 muertes y 25 pacientes recuperados. 

El Servicio de Salud de Irlanda (HSE) hizo el mes pasado un llamamiento a los profesionales sanitarios que no estuvieran trabajando para que reactivasen sus licencias, una campaña que ha generado más de 50.000 solicitudes, en poco más de tres días. Varadkar fue una de esas personas, y trabajará en el servicio de evaluación telefónica con el que se realiza un primer examen a los que contactan con las autoridades porque han estado expuestos al coronavirus.

Varadkar compaginará su turno hospitalario y la gestión de esta crisis con las conversaciones que mantiene con el resto de partidos irlandeses para tratar de formar un Gobierno de coalición. Las elecciones generales celebradas el pasado 8 de febrero resultaron en un triple empate entre el partido Fine Gael (FF) de Varadkar, el centrista Fianna Fáil (FF) y el izquierdista Sinn Féin, antiguo brazo político del ya inactivo Ejército Republicano Irlandés (IRA).

Varadkar quiere ahora formar una gran coalición con el centrista FF, el partido con el que se ha repartido el poder en este país durante casi un siglo, y con otros partidos minoritarios y diputados independientes.

