Estás leyendo: Boris Johnson, hospitalizado ante los "síntomas persistentes" de coronavirus

Público
Público

Covid-19 Boris Johnson, hospitalizado ante los "síntomas persistentes" de coronavirus

"Esta es una medida de precaución, dado que el primer ministro continúa teniendo síntomas persistentes de coronavirus diez días después de haber dado positivo", se informa en un comunicado. 

Boris Johnson, hospitalizado para ser sometido a pruebas
El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, ha sido hospitalizado este domingo, después de haber dado positivo por coronavirus hace diez días, el pasado 27 de marzo.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, ha sido ingresado en un hospital como medida de "precaución" ante los "síntomas persistentes" provocados por la covid-19, anunció este domingo un portavoz de Downing Sreet.

Johnson, de 55 años, informó de que había dado positivo por el nuevo coronavirus el pasado día 27 de marzo y ha permanecido aislado desde entonces en su residencia oficial en Londres.

"Bajo las recomendaciones de su médico, el primer ministro ha ingresado en un hospital para que se realicen pruebas", indicó el portavoz oficial del jefe de Gobierno en un comunicado. "Esta es una medida de precaución, dado que el primer ministro continúa teniendo síntomas persistentes de coronavirus diez días después de haber dado positivo", agrega esa nota.

Downing Street, que hasta ahora ha mantenido que Johnson había desarrollado "síntomas leves", subraya que no se trata de un ingreso de "emergencia" y que el primer ministro muestra, entre otros síntomas "temperatura alta".

El comunicado recalca además que Johnson se mantiene a cargo del Gobierno y en contacto con sus ministros y altos funcionarios. "El primer ministro agradece a los trabajadores del NHS (sistema de salud público) su increíblemente duro trabajo y urge a los ciudadanos a continuar cumpliendo las recomendaciones del Gobierno de permanecer en casa, proteger el NHS y salvar vidas", señala el comunicado de Downing Sreet.

La pareja del primer ministro, Carrie Symonds, embarazada del primer hijo de ambos, ha informado por su parte de que ha pasado una semana en la cama con síntomas compatibles con el nuevo coronavirus, si bien no ha llegado a someterse a una prueba diagnóstica.

En el Reino Unido se han registrado hasta ahora 4.903 muertos por covid-19, tras un aumento de 621 víctimas mortales comunicado este domingo, y los contagios totales confirmados son 47.806, tras 195.524 test realizados.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú