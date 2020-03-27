Estás leyendo: Boris Johnson da positivo por coronavirus

"En las últimas 24 horas, he desarrollado síntomas leves y he dado positivo por coronavirus", afirmó el primer ministro británico.

Boris Johnson en una imagen de archivo. EFE/EPA
El primer ministro británico Boris Johnson da positivo por coronavirus. Lo ha confirmado este viernes a través de las redes sociales. "En las últimas 24 horas, he desarrollado síntomas leves y he dado positivo por coronavirus", afirmó el líder del Partido Conservador. 

