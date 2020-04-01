Estás leyendo: Miniencuestas para un confinamiento

El confinamiento obligatorio en los hogares por la pandemia del coronavirus está cambiando los hábitos de muchos. ¿Cómo lo estás viviendo tú y tu familia en casa?

La Gran Vía de Madrid, desierta durante el estado de alarma decretado por el coronovirus, el 31 de marzo de 2020.-JAIRO VARGAS
La Gran Vía de Madrid, desierta durante el estado de alarma decretado por el coronovirus, el 31 de marzo de 2020.-JAIRO VARGAS

mADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Durante los próximos días os ofreceremos una 'miniencuesta' diaria para saber cómo estamos pasando entre todos este confinamiento obligatorio desde casa y de paso conseguir arrancar algunas sonrisas. ¿Te animas a participar?

