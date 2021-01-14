Estás leyendo: Muere una mujer que tenía síntomas de covid-19 en una calle de València

Muere una mujer que tenía síntomas de covid-19 en una calle de València

Se desconocen las causas del fallecimiento de la mujer, que iba acompañada de su marido, de 81 años, en el momento en el que se desplomó en el suelo.

EFE

vALÈNCIA

Actualizado:

público | AGENCIAS 

Una mujer de 73 años que presentaba sintomatología compatible con la covid-19 falleció este martes por la tarde en la vía pública en València, según han informado fuentes policiales. El suceso ocurrió alrededor de las ocho de la tarde.

Por el momento, se desconocen las causas del fallecimiento de la mujer, que iba acompañada de su marido, de 81 años, en el momento en el que se desplomó en la calle. Ambos tenían síntomas de coronavirus y se dirigían a un centro sanitario, ya que ella había empezado a encontrarse mal. Por lo tanto, todavía se espera el informe de la autopsia, que señalará las causas por las que ha perdido la vida. 

La mujer fue asistida por un SAMU, que le aplicó maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar sin éxito, en la calle Rodrigo de Pertegás de València. La Policía Nacional se ha hecho cargo de la investigación de los hechos.

