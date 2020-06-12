Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 25 muertes en la última semana y 155 nuevos casos

La cifra total de fallecidos continúa congelada. Se han registrado 155 nuevos positivos, uno menos que este jueves.

público / europa press

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado este viernes de 25 fallecimientos con covid-19 en la última semana, con un total de 27.136 muertes desde el inicio de la pandemia, los mismos notificados desde hace cinco días ya que la cifra total está congelada. De los 25 muertos, uno se localiza en Andalucía, siete en Asturias, dos en Castilla-La Mancha, cinco en Castilla y León, uno en Extremadura, cinco en Madrid, uno en Murcia y tres en País Vasco.

Además, ha registrado 155 nuevos positivos, uno menos que este jueves. La cifra total se sitúa en 243.209, que es, sin embargo, superior en 502 casos a los aportados por Sanidad ayer. En los últimos 14 días, 896 personas han iniciado síntomas, de los que 247 se corresponden con la última semana.

Los 155 casos se han producido en Andalucía (cinco), Aragón (ocho), Asturias (cuatro), Baleares (cinco), Canarias (dos), Castilla-La Mancha (uno), Castilla y Léon (dos), Catalunya (33), Comunitat Valenciana (nueve), Extremadura (uno), Galicia (dos), Madrid (74), Navarra (cuatro), País Vasco (dos) y La Rioja (3).

Asimismo, el informe de Sanidad de este viernes recoge 141 hospitalizaciones en los últimos siete días (124.584 en total): cinco en Andalucía, 11 en Aragón, tres en Asturias, tres en Canarias, dos en Cantabria, doce en Castilla-La Mancha, 17 en Castilla y León, 25 en Catalunya, once en Comunitat Valenciana, uno en Galicia, 42 en Madrid, uno en Navarra, cinco en País Vasco y tres en La Rioja.

Se han notificado 10 ingresos en Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) en este periodo, para una cifra conjunta de 11.617 ingresos desde el principio de la pandemia: uno en Andalucía, uno en Asturias, uno en Cantabria, dos en Castilla-La Mancha, uno en Castilla y León, uno en Catalunya, uno en Comunitat Valenciana y dos en Madrid.

